Guatemala prosecutor seeks to strop electoral authorities of immunity after election

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s prosecutor for electoral crimes has asked the Supreme Court of Justice to strip five magistrates of the country’s top electoral authority of their immunity so they can be investigated on fraud allegations made by the loser of the Aug. 20 election. It is the latest example of elections that observers declared to be free and fair being dragged into the courts, even as President-elect Bernardo Arévalo begins the official transition with outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei. The National Unity of Hope party of former first lady Sandra Torres filed a fraud complaint after the election.

