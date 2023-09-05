UN releases $125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises around the world

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has released $125 million from its emergency relief fund to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world, saying needs are skyrocketing. Afghanistan and Yemen top the list, with each getting $20 million, followed by Burkina Faso and Myanmar at $9 million each. Mali, Haiti and Venezuela will each get $8 million. The U.N. Central Emergency Relief Fund will also provide $6.5 million to both Central African Republic and Mozambique, $6 million to both Cameroon and the Palestinian territories, and $4 million to Malawi. Refugee operations in Bangladesh will get $8 million and in Uganda $6 million. The U.N. humanitarian appeal for 55 billion this year is under $30% funded.

