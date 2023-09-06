A four-story apartment building collapses in Egypt’s capital and at least 4 are killed

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a four-story apartment building has collapsed in Cairo, killing at least four people. Cairo’s governate says three others were injured Wednesday when the building collapse some 2 miles from the city center. It’s unclear what caused the collapse. Fatal building collapses are common in Egypt, where large swaths of unlicensed apartment blocks and shantytowns are in breach of building regulations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.