A Myanmar journalist gets a 20-year sentence for reporting on cyclone’s aftermath, news site says

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a photojournalist for an underground news agency to 20 years in prison with hard labor for his coverage of the aftermath of a deadly cyclone in May. independent online news service Myanmar Now said the sentence given to Sai Zaw Thaike appeared to be the most severe for any journalist detained since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The media outlet reported that a military tribunal tried, convicted and sentenced its photographer during the first court hearing since he was arrested in May. Reporters Without Borders says Myanmar is the world’s second-biggest jailer of journalists, behind only China,

