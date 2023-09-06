BTS’ Jung Kook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup to make one of his first US solo appearances

NEW YORK (AP) — Jung Kook of BTS will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 benefit concert in New York’s Central Park. The singer, whose debut solo single “Seven” hit No. 1 in the United States and around the world this summer, will join Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta and Megan Thee Stallion as headliners of the event designed to encourage supporters, especially those in Gen Z, to take action on extreme poverty, gender inequality, climate change and other issues. The Global Citizen Festival provides free tickets to the event in exchange for fans taking actions for social change on the group’s app and website.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.