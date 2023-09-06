Carl Nassib, first openly gay player to play in NFL games, announces his retirement

Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old Nassib, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, had 25 1/2 sacks in seven seasons with Cleveland, Las Vegas and two stints in Tampa Bay. Nassib made his announcement on Instagram. He says it’s a “bittersweet moment” and he’s ready to move on from football.

By The Associated Press

