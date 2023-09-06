China sending delegation to North Korea to celebrate its founding as nations foster their ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says a Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu Guozhong will visit the country to help celebrate the North’s 75th founding anniversary, which is on Saturday. The report in state media Thursday didn’t say how the Chinese delegation would be participating in the anniversary events or say if the delegates would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The report came amid speculation that Kim will visit Russia soon for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Such a meeting could involve discussions of North Korean arms sales to refill Russian reserves drained by its war on Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.