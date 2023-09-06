Chinese Premier Li Qian takes a test ride on Indonesia’s new high-speed railway

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang has taken a test ride on Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway, which connects two Indonesian cities as part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Li is visiting Jakarta for two days of talks with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations and other countries. The $7.3 billion rail project, funded largely by China, connects Jakarta and Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province. It is to begin commercial operations on Oct. 1 and will cut travel time between the two cities from the current three hours to about 40 minutes.

By NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.