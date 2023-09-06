Connecticut farm worker is paralyzed after being attacked by a bull

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — A 59-year-old Connecticut man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a bull at the farm where he was working. Family members tell Hearst Connecticut Media that a bull in heat attacked Randy Janquins on Friday at a farm in northwest Connecticut. Janquins was putting several cows back into a barn after milking them when the attack happened. He suffered a broken neck and is paralyzed from the waist down. Janquins’ sister says he was lying in the farmer’s field for “quite some time” before someone found him.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.