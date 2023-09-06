Cricket, breakdancing, 7 other sports still waiting for word on 2028 Los Angeles Olympic status

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Cricket, breakdancing and flag football are still waiting to find out if they will be added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The process to add sports that organizers in Los Angeles want at the 2028 Games has been unexpectedly delayed by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC cited “ongoing discussions” with L.A. officials as the issue. That is despite the timetable being known for years and only two days before a key IOC board meeting to let nine candidate sports know which is set to get Olympic status. The sports are cricket, baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse, breaking, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsports.

