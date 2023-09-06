Divorce after 60: What happens to your health benefits?

Research shows that more than 1 in 3 people who divorce in the U.S. are age 50 or older, and 1 in 4 are 65 or older. (Experts call these “gray divorces.”) Divorcing as you near retirement — or after you’ve retired — comes with questions: Are you losing health insurance? If you’re retired but not yet eligible for Medicare, where will you find coverage? How does being an ex-spouse affect your Medicare costs? Health insurance can be confusing, and Medicare is a complex program in the best of cases. From COBRA to Medicare, here’s what to know about post-divorce health coverage later in life.

