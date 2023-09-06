Father of Pakistani sought over death of 10-year-old daughter in UK asks him to surrender, cooperate
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani man whose son is being sought by Pakistani and U.K. police in connection with last month’s death of his 10-year-old daughter in the United Kingdom has issued an appeal. He urged his fugitive son to surrender and cooperate with investigators. Muhammad Sharif made his remarks Wednesday after authorities in Pakistan police widened the hunt to arrest his son Urfan. He fled to Islamabad after the girl Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking on the southwestern outskirts of London on Aug. 10. Police in the U.K. police have identified the girl’s father as Urfan and his wife Beinash Batool who are believed to be hiding in Pakistan.