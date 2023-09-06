Honorary Oscars event celebrating Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks pushed back amid Hollywood strikes

Angela Bassett is going to have to wait a little bit longer to get her Oscar. The 14th Governors Awards has been delayed from November until January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday. The Academy, which puts on the Oscars, decided to delay the event due to the state of the industry, in which Hollywood’s writers and actors are months into strikes for fair contracts with major entertainment companies. Bassett was selected to receive the prestigious honorary Oscar statuette along with Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton at the event which will now be held on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

