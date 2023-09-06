King Charles III’s visit to France will include a state dinner at Versailles and a stop in Bordeaux

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III will travel to France later this month for a state visit that was postponed in March due to fears that protesters demonstrating against President Emanuel Macron’s economic policies would disrupt the pageantry. Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Paris and Bordeaux from Sept. 20-22. The visit underscores Britain’s aim to bolster ties with its closest European neighbor after years of sometimes prickly relations. The trip will begin with a service of remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. It will also include a black tie state dinner at the Palace of Versailles and a stop in Bordeaux.

