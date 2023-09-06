Mar-a-Lago worker struck cooperation deal with prosecutors in Trump documents case, ex-lawyer says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An information technology director at Mar-a-Lago struck a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors last summer in their investigation of Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents at the former president’s Florida property. That’s according to the worker’s ex-lawyer. Stanley Woodward, a former attorney for the IT manager, made the revelation in a court filing responding to Justice Department arguments that he had a potential conflict-of-interest because of his representation of another key figure in the Mar-a-Lago probe, Trump valet Walt Nauta. A cooperation agreement generally requires an individual to assist a criminal investigation in exchange for not being prosecuted.

