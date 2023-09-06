Montana’s attorney general faces professional misconduct complaint. Spokeswoman calls it meritless

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s top law enforcement official faces 41 counts of professional misconduct. A special counsel for the Office of Disciplinary Counsel says Attorney General Austin Knudsen or attorneys in his office tried to undermine the state’s Supreme Court in defending a law that allows the governor to fill judicial vacancies without the input of a long-standing commission that vets candidates. A spokeswoman for Knudsen argues the allegations are meritless and stem from a legitimate dispute between the legislature and judiciary. She says he looks forward to filing his response with the Supreme Court’s Commission on Practice.

