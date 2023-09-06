Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen taking on new challenges on two continents

NEW YORK (AP) — Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen is embarking on her most ambitious season yet. Several firsts await, including her debut at Carnegie Hall and performances of three roles she’s never sung in staged productions. But first will be a Sept. 14 recital performance at the Metropolitan opera, where she’ll perform an evening of songs and opera arias. The 36-year-old says recitals are “surprisingly fragile” since she’s not performing as a character in costume. Davidsen, who burst on the scene in 2015, will this winter make her Carnegie Hall debut singing Wagner’s “Wesendonck Lieder.” Later, she’ll perform one of the highest-profile roles for any soprano, Strauss’ “Salome,” in Paris for the first time.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.