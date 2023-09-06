Phoenix on track to set another heat record, this time for most daily highs at or above 110 degrees

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix is already the hottest large city in America and is now poised to set yet another heat record. Confirmed heat-associated deaths in the metro area are also on track for their own record. The National Weather Service says that this weekend Phoenix is expected to break the city’s previous record of 53 days of highs at or above 110 degrees, set in 2020. Phoenix so far this year has seen 52 days of highs at 110 degrees or over and is expected to hit that mark again on both Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologists say that the temperature could also hit 110 degrees on Monday.

