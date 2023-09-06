Texas prison lockdown over drug murders renews worries about lack of air conditioning in heat wave

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say the Texas prison system’s 100 units have been placed on a statewide lockdown due to a series of drug-related inmate homicides. But the lockdown is worrying advocates for inmates who say the order could endanger the lives of many prisoners during an unrelenting summer heat wave. Inmates will be confined to their cells during the lockdown despite many being in prisons with no air conditioning. Much of Texas was expected to again be under heat advisories this week. Prison system officials say heat protocols will be followed during the lockdown. These include giving inmates access to ice water, cold showers and areas with air conditioning.

