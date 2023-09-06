Trial opens for Trump White House adviser charged with refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a White House adviser to President Donald Trump acted as if he were “above the law” when he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The prosecutors summarized their case as Peter Navarro’s trial got underway on Wednesday. Navarro, who had promoted Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud, is charged with two counts of contempt of Congress. His defense attorney argued that Navarro didn’t ignore the House Jan. 6 committee, instead telling members to contact Trump about what might be protected by executive privilege. Navarro faces up to a year behind bars if convicted.

