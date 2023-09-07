A Democratic prosecutor is challenging her suspension by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Democratic Florida state attorney is challenging her suspension by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Monique Worrell filed the petition against DeSantis with the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday. The former top prosecutor for the Orlando area says the governor’s order is invalid since it fails to show how she neglected her duties or was incompetent. DeSantis is one of a number of Republicans in various jurisdictions across the U.S. who have called into question decisions made by Democratic prosecutors. Last year, the governor and Republican presidential hopeful removed State Attorney Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Democrat in Tampa. DeSantis appointees make up the Supreme Court’s majority.

