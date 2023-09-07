California lawmakers vote to fast-track low-income housing on churches’ lands

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to fast-track low-income housing on surplus land owned by nonprofit colleges and religious institutions. The bill passed the Assembly Thursday. The bill would rezone lands owned by nonprofit colleges, churches, mosques and synagogues to allow for affordable housing. This would also help these projects bypass most local permitting and environmental review processes. Supporters say the legislation would add a significant amount of affordable housing, but opponents say it would take away local control and could place low-income housing near polluting areas. It is one of nearly 1,000 bills California lawmakers are considering during the hectic final two weeks of the Legislative session.

By TRÂN NGUYỄN and SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

