Episcopal Church restricts Michigan bishop from ministry during misconduct investigation

An Episcopal bishop in Michigan has been placed on an immediate restriction from ministry as part of a misconduct investigation stemming from allegations by his adult sons of past verbal and physical abuse. The restriction against the Rt. Rev. Prince Singh of the Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan was announced Thursday by the Episcopal Church. Singh requested a church investigation into himself after two of his sons accused him of physically, verbally and psychologically abusing them and their mother. They also alleged that he drank alcohol excessively. Singh was elected in 2022 as provisional bishop of the dioceses in Michigan. He had served as bishop of the Diocese of Rochester in western New York from 2008-2022.

