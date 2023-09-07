Federal judge deals another serious blow to proposed copper-nickel mine on edge Minnesota wilderness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has dealt another serious setback to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit by the company that sought to regain mineral rights leases that the Biden administration had cancelled. It was the latest blow to the $1.7 billion project, which has faced stiff opposition from environmental and tourism groups that say it would pose an unacceptable threat to the pristine wilderness along the U.S-Canadian border. Twin Metals says it’s considering its next steps.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.