Fiji is deporting leaders of a South Korean sect that built a business empire in the island country

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fijian authorities say they are in the process of deporting six leaders of a South Korean religious sect that a decade ago moved hundreds of followers to Fiji and built a series of thriving businesses. But authorities said they were only able to apprehend four of the principals of the Grace Road Church. Senior director Daniel Kim and another man are on the run. It’s unclear how the deportations will affect the estimated 400 South Korean adherents in Fiji and the hundreds of local Fijians they employ. Grace Road businesses are prominent across the island country, and include farms, restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations and dentists.

By NICK PERRY and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

