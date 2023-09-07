French President Macron: ‘There can’t, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the Russian flag has no place at next year’s Paris Olympics because of the war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin’s regime in Ukraine. Russia has not been allowed to fly its flag at the Olympics since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Russians have been competing at the Summer and Winter Olympics as “neutral athletes” because of doping issues since then. Macron says Russia “has no place at a time when it has committed war crimes and deported children” in an interview with L’Equipe newspaper. The interview was published a day after a Russian missile tore through an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine and killed 17 people.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.