Missing windsurfer from Space Coast is second Florida death from Idalia

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A windsurfer who went missing off Florida’s Space Coast on the day Hurricane Idalia made landfall last week has been declared the state’s second death from the Category 3 storm. Officials said Wednesday that the 60-year-old man went missing while windsurfing in the Banana River on Aug. 30, the day Idalia made landfall with 125 mph (201 kph) winds across the state in Florida’s Big Bend region. The other Idalia-related death was in Gainesville, but officials didn’t release details. A man in Valdosta, Georgia, also died when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree out of the road.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.