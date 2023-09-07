Rail operator pleads guilty in Scottish train crash that killed 3 in 2020

LONDON (AP) — A British rail operator has pleaded guilty to health and safety failures for a train derailment three years ago in Scotland that killed three people and injured six others. Network Rail admitted in High Court in Aberdeen, Scotland, that it failed to ensure the safety of rail workers and passengers when heavy rains buried the track in gravel and caused the train to run off the tracks. The train driver, conductor and one passenger were killed in the Aug. 12, 2020 crash near the coastal town of Stonehaven. A survivor and loved ones of two of the dead say the crash upended their lives.

