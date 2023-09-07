Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — People living in Minnesota without legal immigration status can now begin the process of getting their driver’s license by making an appointment for their written driver’s test. Around 81,000 people are expected to be eligible under the state’s new law — dubbed “Driver’s License for All.” They can now make appointments to apply but won’t be able to actually get a license until the law goes into effect Oct. 1. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety say they’re proud to be part of the handful of states that offer driver’s license for all, and the first step to getting a driver’s license is to pass the written test.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

