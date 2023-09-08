Jacksonville begins funerals for Black victims of racist gunman with calls to action, warm memories

Funerals have begun in Florida for the three Black victims of a racist gunman who shot them down at a Jacksonville discount store. The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke Friday at the church service for slain Uber driver Angela Carr. Sharpton has called on elected officials to take action against rising gun violence and hate crimes. Carr was sitting in her idling car outside a Dollar General store when a man with swastikas painted on his rifle shot her multiple times Aug. 26. A funeral was also held Friday for 19-year-old A.J. Laguerre. He was a store employee gunned down as he tried to flee. A memorial service for Jerrald Gallion is scheduled for Saturday.

