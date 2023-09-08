UN secretary-general has urged the Group of 20 leaders to send a strong message on climate change

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the Group of 20 top economic powers to use their weekend summit to send a strong message on climate change. G20 nations are are responsible for more than 80% of the emissions that cause global warming. Guterres said Friday that all licensing or funding for new fossil fuel projects should be stopped and that the G20 must keep the “1.5-degree goal alive.” He was referring to the 2015 Paris climate agreement that set 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as a global guardrail in atmospheric warming. The U.N. weather agency has said that there’s a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.