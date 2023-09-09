From leaf crisps to pudding, India’s ‘super food’ millet finds its way onto the G20 dinner menu

When the Group of 20 nation leaders arrived in host country India, they were feted by a classic Indian formula of Bollywood song and dance on the tarmac. Now, as they tuck in to dinner, they will be in for yet another cultural treat: dressed-up versions of a humble, earthy grain that’s a staple for millions of Indians. Millets are a group of grains India has been championing as a super food — versatile, climate-friendly and, if prepared right, presumably delicious enough for world leaders. On the menu Saturday are: millet leaf crisps with yogurt, millet and Kerala red rice, and cardamom-scented barnyard millet pudding.

