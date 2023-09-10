A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for several years recently repaid the generosity of a fellow inmate who helped him behind bars. American Michael White sponsored an application for humanitarian parole for Mahdi Vatankhah, an Iranian he had met while the two were locked up in Mashhad prison. That’s allowed Vatankhah to live at least temporarily in the United States and he’s applied for asylum. Vatankhah provided information about White’s status and health to White’s mother and shared letters that White had written while he was in prison. White says in an Associated Press interview that his friend risked his life to get out that information.

