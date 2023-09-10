Foreign student arrested in Norway on suspicion of espionage including electronic eavesdropping

HELSINKI (AP) — A 25-year-old foreign student has been arrested in Norway on suspicion of espionage including illegal eavesdropping through various technical devices. The PST domestic security agency told Norwegian media that the man was charged in court on Sunday with espionage and intelligence operations against the Nordic country. The man was arrested on Friday. His identity or nationality hasn’t been disclosed. The man has pleaded not guilty in initial police questioning. Norwegian authorities haven’t said which country the man was allegedly spying for.

