IndyCar to run $1 million all-star race at The Thermal Club in 2024

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar will hold an all-star race next year at The Thermal Club in Southern California with $1 million guaranteed to the winner of the made-for-TV exhibition. The $1 Million Challenge will be held on March 24 and air on NBC. No points will be awarded and the event will have a format unlike anything else on the IndyCar schedule. There will be a qualifying session and two heat races in which the top six from each heat advance to the main event. The top five finishing teams will split their earnings with The Thermal Club members, including the $1 million prize awarded to the champion.

