Active-duty Marine gets probation and community service for storming Capitol with 2 unit members

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of three active-duty Marines who stormed the U.S. Capitol together has been sentenced to probation instead of prison time. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes also on Monday ordered Dodge Hellonen to perform 279 hours of community service. She said that’s one hour for every Marine who was killed or wounded fighting in the Civil War. The judge told Hellonen that she can’t fathom why he violated his oath to protect and defend the Constitution by joining the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Hellonen, a Michigan native, was the first of the three Marines to be punished for participating in the Capitol siege.

