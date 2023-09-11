BMW to build new electric Mini in England after UK government approves multimillion-pound investment

LONDON (AP) — German automaker BMW is set to announce plans to build the next generation electric Mini in Britain after securing U.K. government support for a multimillion-pound investment in the company’s Oxford factory. The government on Monday confirmed its backing for the project, which will protect 4,000 jobs. The Department for Business and Trade didn’t specify the level of taxpayer support, but British media put the figure at 75 million pounds ($94 million). BMW is expected to release a statement later in the day.

