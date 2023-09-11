Colorado deputies who tased a man multiple times are fired following an investigation

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado’s sheriff’s office says two deputies were fired after an investigation found their repeated use of Tasers against a man was unjustified. Deputy Mikhail Noel and Lt. Henry Trujillo violated a number of agency policies, including inappropriately using a Taser against Kenneth Espinoza while he was handcuffed and inaccurately reporting what had happened. Investigators also recommended a criminal probe, alleging that Noel’s and Trujillo’s actions during the traffic stop pushed events toward physical force, bodily injury and false arrest. A message seeking comment was left Monday for the deputies’ attorney.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

