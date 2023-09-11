Drinking water testing ordered at a Minnesota prison after inmates refused to return to their cells

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — State officials have ordered additional tests on drinking water at a Minnesota prison to ensure that it’s safe for staff and inmates. The Department of Corrections announced the testing in a statement over the weekend. It comes after advocates voiced concerns about unsafe conditions at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, including potentially unsafe drinking water. The concerns led about 100 inmates to refuse to return to their cells during a heat wave earlier this month. The department is having bottled water brought in for staff and prisoners while the agency awaits the testing results.

