Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk from rim to rim in a single day

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 55-year-old man from Virginia has died in the Grand Canyon while trying to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim in a single day. The trail covers around 21 miles and can take 12 to 15 hours to complete. Grand Canyon National Park officials identified the hiker as Ranjith Varma of Manassas. Park officials received an emergency call at 2 p.m. Saturday of a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail, toward the end of the route Varma would’ve been hiking. It wasn’t immediately clear if his death was heat related.

