Japanese companies drop stars of scandal-tainted Johnny’s entertainment company

TOKYO (AP) — Several major Japanese companies have decided to stop using stars represented by Johnny & Associates, an entertainment company at the center of a sexual assault scandal. Among them are beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings and Japan’s flagship carrier Japan Airlines. A three-month investigation into assault allegations against the entertainments company’s founder, Johnny Kitagawa, found that the abuse spanned decades and victims number in the hundreds. The company’s CEO acknowledged Thursday that her late uncle Kitagawa had sexually assaulted children and teens, and announced her resignation. Asahi said Tuesday that its ads featuring Johnny’s stars will no longer air, and there are no plans to sign any more talent from that entertainment company.

