Michael Kors pays tribute to late mother with waterfront runway show set to Bacharach tunes

NEW YORK (AP) — On a waterfront promenade lined with pink flowers and facing Manhattan’s majestic skyline, designer Michael Kors paid tribute to his late mother with a show honoring the travels the two enjoyed together. As usual, Kors was joined by a slew of celebrities at the picturesque venue along the East River in Brooklyn’s Domino Park, under the Williamsburg Bridge. Actors Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan and more were in attendance. The runway was heavy on looks one imagined Kors’ mother, Joan Kors, who died in August, wearing in the ’60s and ’70s, many crocheted or in lace or silk chiffon, including bathing suits and some very short minidresses.

By JOHN CARUCCI and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press

