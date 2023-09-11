Norway’s intelligence agency says the case of arrested foreign student is ‘serious and complicated’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian intelligence officials say the case of a 25-year-old unidentified foreign student, who was arrested in Norway on suspicion of illegally eavesdropping by using various technical devices, is “serious and complicated.” The man, whose identity and nationality haven’t been disclosed, was arrested on Friday. A court in Oslo on Sunday ordered that he be held on suspicion of espionage and intelligence operations against the Nordic country. A prosecutor for Norway’s domestic security agency said on Monday that the investigation was in “a critical and initial phase.” Police had seized from the man a number of data-carrying electronic devices. The suspect is a student and has been living in Norway for a relatively short time.

