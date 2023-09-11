On the brink of joining NATO, Sweden seeks to boost its defense spending by 28%

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish government says it wants to increase its defense budget by 28%, putting it on track to reach the military spending target 2% of gross domestic product set by the NATO alliance, which the Scandinavian country is preparing to join. As it presented a bill for 2024, Sweden’s center-right coalition government said that the defense budget will be increased by a total of 27 billion kronor ($2.4 billion). Approximately 700 million kronor ($63 million) will be spent on Sweden’s future membership of NATO. In May last year, Sweden — and neighboring Finland — sought protection under the military alliance’s security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine.

