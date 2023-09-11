Sheriff in New Mexico’s most populous county rejects governor’s gun ban, calling it unconstitutional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The sheriff in New Mexico’s largest metro area has vowed not to enforce an emergency order by the governor to temporarily suspend the right to carry firearms in public in and around the city of Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said Monday the order is unconstitutional, won’t curb gun violence and could put deputies in danger of political violence. Reaction has been swift after Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the order Friday. Some Republican lawmakers have proposed starting impeachment proceedings, while a gun rights group has filed a federal lawsuit seeking an immediate court order to block it from taking effect.

