UK government may ban American XL bully dogs after a child was attacked

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s home secretary says she is seeking “urgent advice” on banning a type of American bully dog, highlighting an attack on a 11-year-old girl over the weekend. Suella Braverman says she’s commissioned advice on outlawing American bully XL dogs after police said they were investigating an incident in the central English city of Birmingham on Saturday, when a girl was injured by one of the dogs. Two men who intervened were also injured. Braverman says the breed is a “clear and lethal danger,” especially to children. The XL Bully is originally bred from the American pitbull terrier.

