6 protesters arrested as onshore testing work for New Jersey wind farm begins

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police arrested six protesters Tuesday who tried to disrupt the start of land-based testing for New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm. But the work progressed anyway. Police in Ocean City, which has become the hub of resistance to offshore wind projects in New Jersey and elsewhere, arrested demonstrators after they failed to heed four warnings to get out of the roadway. Several of them laid down in the roadway and refused to move before being arrested, witnesses said. Orsted has approval from the federal government to build Ocean Wind I, which would put 98 wind turbines off the coast of Ocean City and Atlantic City, generating enough electricity to power 500,000 homes.

