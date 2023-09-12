A Connecticut couple rescues a baby shark caught in a work glove

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut couple’s scuba diving trip in Rhode Island turned into a mission to rescue a baby shark. Deb and Steve Dauphinais were diving on the sand flats off Rhode Island on Monday when she spotted the 16-inch juvenile shark. The shark’s head was stuck inside a work glove at the bottom of about 35 feet of water. The couple took a photo of the stuck shark before tugging the glove loose. The couple says they weren’t afraid of being attacked by what appeared to be a juvenile Dogfish shark. But, they were cautious in case it snapped at them. She says the shark looked at them, regained its equilibrium and swam away once freed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.