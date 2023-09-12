A new documentary reexamines the Louis CK scandal, 6 years later

TORONTO (AP) — A new documentary premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival examines the Louis C.K. scandal six years later. Carline Suh and Cara Mones’ “Sorry/Not Sorry” delves into one of most debated #MeToo cases and the fallout for those who came forward to make allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian. “Sorry/Not Sorry” was unveiled while Louis C.K.’s comeback has continued to gather momentum, selling out Madison Square Garden and winning two Grammy awards. The documentary, produced by The New York Times, was acquired for distribution by Greenwich Entertainment in Toronto.

