American researcher doing well after rescue from a deep Turkish cave, calling it a ‘crazy adventure’
By ROBERT BADENDIECK and SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say an American researcher who was pulled out of a deep Turkish cave after becoming too sick to climb out on his own was doing well in a Turkish hospital. Rescuers from across Europe helped save Mark Dickey, 40, who suffered internal bleeding 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of Morca Cave in southern Turkey. He emerged from the cave early Tuesday strapped to a stretcher and whisked to a hospital by helicopter. Speaking to reporters after his rescue, Dickey described his nine-day ordeal as a “crazy, crazy adventure.”