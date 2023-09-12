American researcher doing well after rescue from a deep Turkish cave, calling it a ‘crazy adventure’

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say an American researcher who was pulled out of a deep Turkish cave after becoming too sick to climb out on his own was doing well in a Turkish hospital. Rescuers from across Europe helped save Mark Dickey, 40, who suffered internal bleeding 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of Morca Cave in southern Turkey. He emerged from the cave early Tuesday strapped to a stretcher and whisked to a hospital by helicopter. Speaking to reporters after his rescue, Dickey described his nine-day ordeal as a “crazy, crazy adventure.”

By ROBERT BADENDIECK and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.